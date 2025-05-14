After Backlash, SoundCloud Shares Statement Clarifying AI Policy

Last week several viral social media posts on Bluesky and X expressed alarm after noticing a provision in the 2024 update to SoundCloud's terms of service: "In the absence of a separate agreement that states otherwise, You explicitly agree that your Content may be used to inform, train, develop or serve as input for artificial intelligence or machine intelligence technologies or services as part of and for providing the services." Several musicians posted about rushing to remove their music from the service or lamented that they could not because their accounts were not under their control.
In response, SoundCloud issued a statement asserting that it has never used people's music to train AI and would clearly provide an opt-out option if it ever did begin using its users' uploaded content for that purpose. SoundCloud's use of AI, the statement explained, is limited to matters like algorithmic music recommendations, search, and tagging. That apparently did not quell everyone's concerns because today SoundCloud's CEO has issued another statement on the matter.
"First, let’s be clear," CEO Eliah Seton writes. "SoundCloud has never used artist content to train AI models. Not for music creation. Not for large language models. Not for anything that tries to mimic or replace your work. Period. We don’t build generative AI tools, and we don’t allow third parties to scrape or use artist content from SoundCloud to train them either." He later adds, "Our use of AI is focused on discovery—helping fans find new music and helping artists grow, starting with their first fans... More broadly, we use AI to identify emerging talent, personalize the platform experience, and support real-time customer service, all designed to support human artists and engage real fans."
Seton sums up his message with three points: 1. SoundCloud is revising its terms of use to make this information clearer. 2. SoundCloud may in the future offer its users a generative AI option that will require people to opt in. 3. All use of AI on SoundCloud will be based on consent. "AI is going to be a part of the changing landscape of music," Seton writes. "It brings new opportunities, but also very real challenges. That’s why our approach will always be guided by a single principle: artist-first." The revised statement from the terms of use now reads "We will not use Your Content to train generative AI models that aim to replicate or synthesize your voice, music, or likeness without your explicit consent, which must be affirmatively provided through an opt-in mechanism."
Here's Seton's full statement:
To Our Artist Community,
Over the past few days, there’s been a lot of conversation about our 2024 Terms of Use update which was intended to clarify how content may interact with AI technologies within SoundCloud’s own platform.
I want to take a moment to speak directly to you—our artist community—about what’s true, what’s not, and what we’re doing next.
First, let’s be clear.
SoundCloud has never used artist content to train AI models. Not for music creation. Not for large language models. Not for anything that tries to mimic or replace your work. Period. We don’t build generative AI tools, and we don’t allow third parties to scrape or use artist content from SoundCloud to train them either.
In fact, we’ve already put protections in place like a “no AI” tag that explicitly signals content on SoundCloud can’t be used for AI training. At SoundCloud, protecting artist rights isn’t new for us and being artist-first isn’t a slogan. It’s core to who we are and always will be. It’s in our DNA.
So, what happened?
Back in February 2024, we updated our Terms of Use to clarify how we may use AI internally to improve the platform for both artists and fans. This includes powering smarter recommendations, search, playlisting, content tagging, and tools that help prevent fraud.
Our use of AI is focused on discovery—helping fans find new music and helping artists grow, starting with their first fans. That’s core to our mission. Three years ago we expanded our AI and machine learning capabilities through the acquisition of Musiio which significantly improved how we connect creators with listeners, fuel music discovery and help rightsholders identify what’s next. Since then, through First Fans, our recommendation algorithm for Artist Pro subscribers, we've delivered over 7 million track recommendations to potential new listeners, helping artists get heard faster and get discovered.
More broadly, we use AI to identify emerging talent, personalize the platform experience, and support real-time customer service, all designed to support human artists and engage real fans.
AI has been, and will continue to be, a key part of how we improve SoundCloud for the people who power it.
But here’s the thing, the language in the Terms of Use was too broad and wasn’t clear enough. It created confusion, and that’s on us. That’s why we’re fixing it.
What we’re doing now:
We’re revising the Terms of Use to make it absolutely clear: SoundCloud will not use your content to train generative AI models that aim to replicate or synthesize your voice, music, or likeness (see detailed terms below).
With the landscape changing rapidly, if there is an opportunity to use generative AI for the benefit of our human artists, we may make this opportunity available to our human artists with their explicit consent, via an opt-in mechanism. We don't know what we don't know, and we have a responsibility to give our human artists the opportunities, choices and control to advance their creative journeys.
We’re making a formal commitment that any use of AI on SoundCloud will be based on consent, transparency, and artist control.
Our position is simple: AI should support artists, not replace them. Any use of these tools on SoundCloud will continue to reflect that. You’ll see these changes reflected online within our Terms of Use in the coming weeks which can be found here.
AI is going to be a part of the changing landscape of music. It brings new opportunities, but also very real challenges. That’s why our approach will always be guided by a single principle: artist-first.
We’re going to keep showing up with transparency. We’re going to keep listening. And we’re going to make sure you’re informed and involved every step of the way. Thanks for being a part of the SoundCloud community and for holding us accountable to the values we all share.
Eliah Seton
CEO, SoundCloud