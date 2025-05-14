After Backlash, SoundCloud Shares Statement Clarifying AI Policy

Last week several viral social media posts on Bluesky and X expressed alarm after noticing a provision in the 2024 update to SoundCloud's terms of service: "In the absence of a separate agreement that states otherwise, You explicitly agree that your Content may be used to inform, train, develop or serve as input for artificial intelligence or machine intelligence technologies or services as part of and for providing the services." Several musicians posted about rushing to remove their music from the service or lamented that they could not because their accounts were not under their control.

In response, SoundCloud issued a statement asserting that it has never used people's music to train AI and would clearly provide an opt-out option if it ever did begin using its users' uploaded content for that purpose. SoundCloud's use of AI, the statement explained, is limited to matters like algorithmic music recommendations, search, and tagging. That apparently did not quell everyone's concerns because today SoundCloud's CEO has issued another statement on the matter.

"First, let’s be clear," CEO Eliah Seton writes. "SoundCloud has never used artist content to train AI models. Not for music creation. Not for large language models. Not for anything that tries to mimic or replace your work. Period. We don’t build generative AI tools, and we don’t allow third parties to scrape or use artist content from SoundCloud to train them either." He later adds, "Our use of AI is focused on discovery—helping fans find new music and helping artists grow, starting with their first fans... More broadly, we use AI to identify emerging talent, personalize the platform experience, and support real-time customer service, all designed to support human artists and engage real fans."

Seton sums up his message with three points: 1. SoundCloud is revising its terms of use to make this information clearer. 2. SoundCloud may in the future offer its users a generative AI option that will require people to opt in. 3. All use of AI on SoundCloud will be based on consent. "AI is going to be a part of the changing landscape of music," Seton writes. "It brings new opportunities, but also very real challenges. That’s why our approach will always be guided by a single principle: artist-first." The revised statement from the terms of use now reads "We will not use Your Content to train generative AI models that aim to replicate or synthesize your voice, music, or likeness without your explicit consent, which must be affirmatively provided through an opt-in mechanism."

Here's Seton's full statement: