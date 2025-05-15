Fugitive – “Spheres Of Virulence”

In 2022, Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez started a new band called Fugitive with members of fellow Texan hardcore and metal bands like Skourge, Impalers, and Creeping Death. The band's debut EP Maniac was Ibanez's first music since the sudden and tragic 2020 death of Power Trip frontman Riley Gale. It didn't quite sound like Power Trip, but it was in the same ballpark. A year later, Fugitive followed that EP with a double single, "Blast Furnace" b/w "Standoff." Now, they've dropped another ripper, bringing the total count of Fugitive songs to eight.

In 2023, the surviving members of Power Trip played a surprise reunion set at a Fugitive show in Austin, with Fugitive/Skourge singer Seth Gilmore standing in for the late Riley Gale. Since then Power Trip have been touring and playing festivals with Gilmore, and they've ironed out whatever issues they had with Gale's family. Now, Fugitive are getting busy, too. They'll join Hatebreed on much of this year's massive Summer Slaughter tour, and they've signed to Blue Grape Music, becoming part of a roster that also includes bands like Superheaven, Spiritual Cramp, and Gridiron.

Fugitive's new single "Spheres Of Virulence" is a towering riff-beast that moves with speed and authority. The riffs are absolutely nasty, and the production brings the classic thunder of the best '80s crossover thrash. Fugitive have had their entire thing figured out since day one, and they're so good at that sound that it almost feels unfair. Below, check out "Spheres Of Influence" and the band's upcoming tour dates.

<a href="https://fugitivetx.bandcamp.com/track/spheres-of-virulence">Spheres Of Virulence by FUGITIVE</a>

TOUR DATES:

7/08 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

7/09 - Atlanta, GA@ The Eastern *

7/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center *

7/12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

7/13 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

7/15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

7/16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

7/17 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

7/19 - Sayreville, NJ @Starland Ballroom ^

7/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

7/22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^

7/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

* with Hatebreed, Malevolence, Gridiron, Escuela Grind, & Incite

^ with Hatebreed, Malevolence, Gridiron, Snuffed On Sight, & Incite

"Spheres Of Virulence" is out now on Blue Grape.