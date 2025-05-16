Lorde Opens Up About Gender Identity And Eating Disorder, Gets Covered By Sugababes

The Lorde craze continues: The pop star has done another interview to promote her highly anticipated new album Virgin, this time with Rolling Stone. In the conversation, she delved into her experiences with gender identity and eating disorders.

She recalls doing press for 2022's Solar Power and not yet admitting to herself that she had an eating disorder. “I felt so hungry and so weak,” she says. “I was on TV [that] morning, and I didn’t eat because I wanted my tummy to be small in the dress. It was just this sucking of a life force or something.”

She mentions how the issue contributed to Charli XCX's "Girl, So Confusing," which mentioned how Lorde often bailed on Charli. “Unbeknownst to [Charli], I was slamming into rock bottom on multiple levels,” Lorde explains, “but it was also playing into this dynamic that had really been making her feel a lot of pain.”

Last year, while doing MDMA and psilocybin therapy, Lorde says she allowed herself take up more space in everything she did, physically and creatively. “My gender got way more expansive when I gave my body more room,” she expounds.

She adds that she talked about the topic of gender with Chappell Roan: “She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

Meanwhile, the longstanding English girl group the Sugababes covered the Virgin lead single "What Was That" in the BBC Radio 1 Anthems Live Lounge today; watch the performance below.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Universal.