Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Lorde Opens Up About Gender Identity And Eating Disorder, Gets Covered By Sugababes

8:13 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

| Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Lorde craze continues: The pop star has done another interview to promote her highly anticipated new album Virgin, this time with Rolling Stone. In the conversation, she delved into her experiences with gender identity and eating disorders.

She recalls doing press for 2022's Solar Power and not yet admitting to herself that she had an eating disorder. “I felt so hungry and so weak,” she says. “I was on TV [that] morning, and I didn’t eat because I wanted my tummy to be small in the dress. It was just this sucking of a life force or something.”

She mentions how the issue contributed to Charli XCX's "Girl, So Confusing," which mentioned how Lorde often bailed on Charli. “Unbeknownst to [Charli], I was slamming into rock bottom on multiple levels,” Lorde explains, “but it was also playing into this dynamic that had really been making her feel a lot of pain.”

Last year, while doing MDMA and psilocybin therapy, Lorde says she allowed herself take up more space in everything she did, physically and creatively. “My gender got way more expansive when I gave my body more room,” she expounds.

She adds that she talked about the topic of gender with Chappell Roan: “She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

Meanwhile, the longstanding English girl group the Sugababes covered the Virgin lead single "What Was That" in the BBC Radio 1 Anthems Live Lounge today; watch the performance below.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Universal.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

My Bloody Valentine Join Israel Streaming Boycott: “They’re Not Going To Stop Unless You Make Them”

November 26, 2025
News

Watch De La Soul Give A Heartfelt, Grown-Man Kimmel Performance

November 26, 2025
News

Tom Green Covered Kurt Vile’s “Pretty Pimpin”

November 26, 2025
News

Watch Mike Patton & The Avett Brothers Perform Together For The First Time

November 26, 2025
News

Talking Heads To Release Artistics Demo Discovered In RISD Archives

November 25, 2025
News

Matty Healy Covers James Taylor With Tiny Habits

November 25, 2025