Hear Paul McCartney Join Barbra Streisand On A Cover Of His “My Valentine”

Back in 2012, Paul McCartney released Kisses On The Bottom, an album of pop and jazz standards with just a couple of originals. One of those originals is "My Valentine," which sounded a lot like "My Funny Valentine" but which was apparently an entirely new song. McCartney got Eric Clapton to play guitar on the song, and Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman acted in the video that McCartney directed. Now, McCartney appears on a new version of that song from fellow octogenarian show-business legend Barbra Streisand.

Next month, Barbra Streisand will release her new duets collection The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2. On that record, Streisand teams up with a slightly baffling array of big-name stars -- Bob Dylan, Tim McGraw, Seal, the team of Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. We've already posted that LP's opening track, a version of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Hozier. Now, she's shared her take on "My Valentine," which has Paul McCartney essentially playing second fiddle on his own song. It sounds exactly the way you're expecting. Listen to the Babs 'n' Macca version and the McCartney original below.

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 is out 6/27 on Columbia. Also, today happens to be the 45th birthday of McCartney II.