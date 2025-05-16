Skip to Content
Will Epstein & Dave Harrington Announce New Album Wine Picture: Hear “I’m Not Mad”

10:41 AM EDT on May 16, 2025

Earlier this year. Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington's group Darkside, which recently added drummer Tlacael Esparza, released Nothing, one of this year's best albums. Harrington also makes a lot of music outside the context of Darkside. Last year, for instance, Harrington released the solo album Skull Dream. Now, Harrington has a new LP that he made with his old friend and collaborator Will Epstein, who used to release music under the name High Water.

Harrington and Epstein have been playing music together since 2008, and they released a double single with covers of Bob Dylan's "The Man In Me" and the Grateful Dead's "Dark Star." Now, they've announced the new collaborative LP Wine Picture, which has been in the works for years. In 2019, when Harrington was getting ready to move from New York to Los Angeles, he and Epstein spent a week in the studio with producer Phil Weinrobe. They tinkered with those improvised instrumentals for years, and now they're ready to release.

In a press release, Dave Harrington says, "We set out to make a guitar and sax record, but it didn’t turn out that way.We walked into the studio thinking we were Bill Frisell and John Zorn and came out more like Werner Herzog and Hong Sang-soo." You can hear a bit of that in the haunted single "I'm Not Mad." Check out that song and the Wine Picture tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Ferns"
02 "Second Second"
03 "I'm Not Mad"
04 "Decimas"
05 "Bees & Trees"
06 "Purpleishish"
07 "Blump"
08 "3rd Door On The Right"
09 "Star Pretty"
10 "Shadow Boxes"
11 "Crisp Pines"
12 "California Chardonnay"

Wine Picture is out 5/30 on Maximum Overdub. Check out our recent feature on Darkside here.

