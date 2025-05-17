Black Flag Unveil New Gen Z Lineup

Last month, Black Flag's only permanent member, guitarist Greg Ginn, announced a new lineup for the band consisting of vocalist Max Zanelly, bassist David Rodriguez, and drummer Bryce Weston. Ginn said they were in the studio working on Black Flag's first new music in 12 years, and now a new press release shared today includes a photo of the group.

The pictures shows a new direction of Black Flag, considering the new members are all pretty young. They also have a tour kicking off soon in Bulgaria and first new music since 2013’s reviled What The... See the dates below.