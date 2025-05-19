Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Car Seat Headrest Perform “The Colossus” Live For The First Time At Kilby Block Party

10:11 AM EDT on May 19, 2025

Will Toledo has always liked putting out new Car Seat Headrest music on his own terms. Before the band released their new album The Scholars last month, Toledo shared some music that didn't make the cut through his Patreon, where he occasionally posts unreleased music. In February he shared a song there called "The Colossus," which isn't available on any streaming services. At Kilby Block Party over the weekend, Car Seat Headrest performed "The Colossus" live for the first time. Toledo shares lead vocal duties, and the performance was, naturally, complete with furries onstage. See a clip from the audience below.

@phonebook

Kilby Block Party Car Seat Headrest. Absolutely my favorite song to come from the Patreon so I’m estatic they played a full band version of it!

♬ original sound - ash

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Spokesman Says The Wiggles Do Not Endorse Drugs Following Unapproved “Ecstasy” TikTok

November 29, 2025
News

Grimes DJing Immortality Influencer’s Shroom Trip With Special Guest Mr. Beast

November 29, 2025
News

Kneecap Follow Through On Promise To Sue Canadian Legislator

November 28, 2025
News

Jack White & Eminem’s Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Is Now Streaming

November 28, 2025
News

Sebadoh Share Drone Music Video 11 Years In The Making

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025