Watch Car Seat Headrest Perform “The Colossus” Live For The First Time At Kilby Block Party

Will Toledo has always liked putting out new Car Seat Headrest music on his own terms. Before the band released their new album The Scholars last month, Toledo shared some music that didn't make the cut through his Patreon, where he occasionally posts unreleased music. In February he shared a song there called "The Colossus," which isn't available on any streaming services. At Kilby Block Party over the weekend, Car Seat Headrest performed "The Colossus" live for the first time. Toledo shares lead vocal duties, and the performance was, naturally, complete with furries onstage. See a clip from the audience below.

@phonebook Kilby Block Party Car Seat Headrest. Absolutely my favorite song to come from the Patreon so I’m estatic they played a full band version of it! ♬ original sound - ash