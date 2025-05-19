Brockwell Park Festivals Say They’re Still Happening Despite Court Order

London's Brockwell Park is home to music festivals like Field Day, Mighty Hoopla, City Splash, and Wide Awake, all of which are run by an events firm called Brockwell Live. A local residents group called Protect Brockwell Park has been raising money for a judicial review of those festivals' governmental approval, claiming that the festivals keep the park closed to the public for longer that the 28 days a year for which the company had official permission. As Resident Advisor reports, a high court judge ruled against Brockwell Live on Friday, claiming that it's "self-evident" that Brockwell Live is taking longer than the agreed-upon time and that its certificate of lawful development can "only be denied." That court decision imperils this year's festivals, but Brockwell Live says that it's going forward with all of its planned festivals anyway.

As London News Online reports, the residents group says that it's "currently assessing the impact of this judgment and determining next steps." But the Field Day Festival, which is scheduled for this weekend, has posted a statement claiming that it will go ahead this year despite the court ruling. On Instagram, festival organizers posted this message:

Field Day can confirm that it will be going ahead as planned this weekend. Last Friday’s High Court ruling dealt with a particular point of law and whether an administrative process had been carried out correctly. We wish to make it clear that Field Day will not be cancelled as a result of the High Court’s decision. In a time where the wider music scene is under pressure, we’re proud - and genuinely thankful - to be able to provide a space for connection, joy and discovery. A space for all of us. We take our stewardship of Brockwell Park seriously. As we prepare to deliver the festival, we remain fully committed to its care, upkeep, and long-term wellbeing. Setup is nearly complete, and the energy is building. It means so much to be able to open the gates and celebrate with you this Saturday.

The Instagram pages of Mighty Hoopla and Wide Awake have posted similar messages, as has the Brockwell Live firm itself.

Last week, Wide Awake also confirmed that it is committed to hosting Kneecap's first show since the group came under fire for speaking out against Israel's genocidal campaign during their Coachella set. (Incidentally, a new Kneecap song is coming out this week.)

The Field Day festival is controversial for another reason. A number of artists are boycotting the fest because it's tied to Superstruct Entertainment, a firm that was recently bought by the private equity firm KKR, which has invested with a number of companies tied to Israel's genocide. After artists like Brian Eno and Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja signed an open letter to Field Day encouraging the festival to distance itself from Field Day, the festival organizers posted a response, writing, "We remain in full creative control of Field Day and our values remained unchanged."