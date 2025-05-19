Trump Demands Investigations Into Kamala Harris’ Springsteen, Beyoncé, Bono Endorsements

During Donald Trump's recent tour of the Middle East, the President Of The United States seemed less concerned with forging relationships with international leaders and more concerned with what stars like Bruce Springsteen are saying about him. But now, instead of just whining like usual, Trump is now calling for a "major investigation" into celebrities who performed at Kamala Harris rallies, claiming her campaign paid them illegally for their endorsement.

On his Truth Social platform late Sunday night, here's what Trump had to say:

HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO??? I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic “entertainers,” this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG! Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full throated ENDORSEMENT. THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!

After Harris used Beyoncé's "Freedom" for her walk-out song at numerous rallies, the singer appeared in person for a speech at an October 25 rally in Houston, though she didn't perform. Rumors quickly spread that the Harris campaign paid her $10 million for the appearance, which Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles quickly shut down. When the Federal Election Commission reported that Harris' campaign had sent Oprah's Harpo Productions two payments of $500,000, Oprah similarly clarified that none of the money went to her personally, but was used to cover production costs for the town hall Oprah hosted on Harris' behalf; that report also stated that Harris' campaign paid Beyoncé's Parkwood Production Media LLC $165,000, also to cover production costs.