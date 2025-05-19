Sister. Announce New Album Two Birds: Hear The Title Track

Sister. is the New York indie band led by Hannah Pruzinsky and Ceci Sturman, who met as college roommates and who make soft, chiming indie rock. The band includes James Chrisman, and Felix Walworth, also of Told Slant and Florist, plays drums and keyboard and who contributes to their production. Sister. released their album Abundance in 2023, and they followed it with the one-off single "Colorado" last year. This summer, Sister. will release their follow-up album Two Birds, and they've just shared its title track.

On the song "Two Birds," Hannah Pruzinsky and Ceci Sturman sing in hushed harmonies over a chiming, intimate fuzz-tapestry. It's quietly noisy in ways that recall some of Sonic Youth's prettiest songs, and it's got some of the strange intimacy of early Low. There's maybe a bit of folk influence in the way their voices combine, and it's cool to hear the ways that they combine those leanings with bleary DIY music. Below, check out the band's Alexa Penn-directed "Two Birds" video, as well as their clip for the previously released opening track "Blood In The Vines" and the Two Birds LP tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Blood In the Vines"

02 "Honey"

03 "Patient Guy"

04 "Two Moons"

05 "Two Birds"

06 "Star Interlude"

07 "Piece Of Silver"

08 "Power"

09 "Levity"

10 "Star"

Two Birds is out 7/11 on Mtn Laurel Recording Co.