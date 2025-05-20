Calvin Harris Denies Ripping Off Chicane On Latest Single

Last week Calvin Harris released his new song with Clementine Douglas called "Blessings" and was met with backlash due to its likeness to Chicane's 1996 song "Offshore." The English musician and DJ pointed out the similarities over the weekend, and now Harris is responding.

On Saturday (May 17), Chicane posted a video on Instagram from the studio where he played the two tracks together in production software. "I think you’ll probably agree, it’s really hard to decipher when one comes in and one goes," he said in the clip. "That is because they’re almost identical, which is a bit of a problem. I am defending my copyright and my intellectual property here, guys.”

Harris reacted yesterday (May 18) with his own video on Instagram, also lining up the songs in his software. He manipulated the sounds to try to hear what Chicane was hearing, and said that even then the chords were different. "That’s what happens when you don’t loop up a tiny little section of track, you stupid bastard," he said, growing frustrated. “It’s just not the same … and I’m not just saying that, obviously I’m going to say it’s not, but it’s genuinely not the same.”

To add fuel to the fire, he then put on Tangerine Dream's 1983 tune “Love On A Real Train,” pointing out similarities between it and "Offshore." “You’re coming at me like I don’t know anything about music mate,” he said. “You’re fucking joking. I live and breathe this shit mate.”

In the caption he wrote, "Response to the people who have enjoyed calling me a plagiarist over the last couple of days, cheers Nick chicane all the best to you pal." Below, watch the videos and hear the two tracks.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJuXo1qABxm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJzGda3IJWu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading