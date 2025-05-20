AppleTV+ Announces Snoopy Musical Special Featuring New Music By Ben Folds

Up until this February, alt-pop veteran Ben Folds was an artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra. When Donald Trump took over the Kennedy Center, Folds resigned his post, writing, "Not for me." Fair enough! It's not like Folds wasn't making his own music when he had that job; he released the Christmas album Sleigher last year. Now, Folds has another new project ready to go. He's co-written the song for Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, a new special coming out on AppleTV+ this summer.

According to an Apple press release, the forthcoming 40-minute special Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical is "the first Peanuts musical in 35 years." It's about the Peanuts gang going to summer camp. Jeff Morrow, Ben Folds collaborator on the songs, has scored a number of more-recent Peanuts specials, as well as films like Disney's live-action Snow White and The Little Mermaid remakes. Ben Folds, a regular Schroeder, has been in the Peanuts system before; he wrote and performed the theme to the 2022 AppleTV+ special It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical will debut 7/18 on AppleTV+.