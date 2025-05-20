Skip to Content
Brooklyn Mirage Postpones Reopening Weekend Yet Again

11:54 AM EDT on May 20, 2025

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Kim Petras performs onstage during her sold-out show at The Brooklyn Mirage for ‘Feed The Beast World Tour’ on October 09, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Kim Petras)

|Santiago Felipe

It might be a Brooklyn Mirage-less summer. Late last year, the popular East Williamsburg venue -- which became infamous after three men were found dead in separate incidents near the club between 2023 and 2024 -- announced some major overhauls, including a better sound system and some much-needed safety improvements. Its parent company's CEO Josh Wyatt promised the renovated 6,250-capacity club would re-open on May 1, 2025, but now it's May 20, and its opening has been postponed yet again.

The Mirage didn't meet the city’s inspection deadline in time for its scheduled May 1 re-opening, canceling Austin DJ Sara Landry's set just hours before it was supposed to begin. Shortly thereafter, they postponed another weekend of shows with little explanation, and the UK rave duo Underworld went ahead and moved their Mirage show to Kings Theatre last week. Today, Brooklyn Mirage announced that all their shows through Memorial Day weekend -- that's this upcoming weekend -- have been postponed to July and August. That means anyone hoping to see the Chainsmokers this week will, sadly, have to wait. See the Mirage's statement below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ4MGragnjM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Chainsmokers shared a statement on their Instagram story this afternoon explaining that they tried to move their two Mirage shows to a different venue, but couldn't logistically work it out. Their shows have been rescheduled for August. This is the second time the Chainsmokers have had to cancel a New York appearance in less than a year; last September their scheduled Forest Hills concert was canceled, too, without explanation.

