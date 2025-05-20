Skip to Content
Hunx And His Punx Announce First New Album In 12 Years Walk Out In This World: Hear “Alone In Hollywood On Acid”

12:54 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

Along with fronting the beloved garage-rock crew Shannon And The Clams, Shannon Shaw plays in Hunx And His Punx with Seth Bogart and Erin Emslie. Today they're announcing the first new album in 12 years, Walk Out On This World.

The trio reunited in 2019 and released “White Lipstick” in 2022, but the song came out on the same day as the tragic, unexpected death of Shaw's fiancé and close friend of the band Joe Haener. Shaw grieved through the latest Shannon And The Clams album The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, and then, when Hunx And His Punx were putting finishing touches on their new record, the LA wildfires happened, destroying Bogart's basement where he wrote half of the LP.

Walk Out On This World follows 2013's Street Punk. Despite all of the tragedies, its lead single "Alone In Hollywood On Acid" is as peppy and fun as ever. It's out today with a music video directed by Sandy Honig. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Alone In Hollywood On Acid"
02 "No Way Out"
03 "Wild Boys"
04 "Rainy Day In LA"
05 "White Lipstick"
06 "Bad Boys"
07 "Top Of The Punks"
08 "Little Richard"
09 "Bad Thoughts"
10 "Grab Yr Pearls"
11 "Shagg World"
12 "Walk Out On This World"

TOUR DATES:
08/26 - Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge
08/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/11 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
09/13 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
09/16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
09/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Walk Out On This World is out 8/22 via Get Better. Pre-order it here.

