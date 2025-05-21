Smut – “Touch & Go”

The new Smut song "Touch & Go" is rooted in indie rock history, but not like you're thinking. Based on the title, you might think the latest Tomorrow Comes Crashing single takes influence from Touch & Go Records, a massively important label which — just like Smut — relocated to Chicago from elsewhere in the Midwest. But it's actually inspired by "Time To Pretend," the iconic opening track from MGMT's debut album Oracular Spectacular. (MGMT will be the first to tell you they only recently became an indie band, but what does indie really mean anyway?)

Here's Tay Roebuck with an explanation:

"Touch & Go" is a broken fantasy that was pretty directly inspired by "Time to Pretend" by MGMT. The pursuit of success and the daydreams we have of "making it" are pretty easily shattered once you put that fantasy in the modern world. The song ends with the realization that the best part of music will always be the community you build with it.” In the song’s last moments she sings, “The basement flooded / The coffee burned / The van is broken down / We all take turns / Touch and go."

The song is good, by the way. Watch director Kelso Antoine's video below.

Tomorrow Comes Crashing is out 6/27 via Bayonet. Pre-order it!