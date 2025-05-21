Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Smut – “Touch & Go”

10:12 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

Jon Salazar

The new Smut song "Touch & Go" is rooted in indie rock history, but not like you're thinking. Based on the title, you might think the latest Tomorrow Comes Crashing single takes influence from Touch & Go Records, a massively important label which — just like Smut — relocated to Chicago from elsewhere in the Midwest. But it's actually inspired by "Time To Pretend," the iconic opening track from MGMT's debut album Oracular Spectacular. (MGMT will be the first to tell you they only recently became an indie band, but what does indie really mean anyway?)

Here's Tay Roebuck with an explanation:

"Touch & Go" is a broken fantasy that was pretty directly inspired by "Time to Pretend" by MGMT. The pursuit of success and the daydreams we have of "making it" are pretty easily shattered once you put that fantasy in the modern world. The song ends with the realization that the best part of music will always be the community you build with it.” In the song’s last moments she sings, “The basement flooded / The coffee burned / The van is broken down / We all take turns / Touch and go."

The song is good, by the way. Watch director Kelso Antoine's video below.

Tomorrow Comes Crashing is out 6/27 via Bayonet. Pre-order it!

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Cootie Catcher Announce New Album Something We All Got: Hear “Straight Drop”

December 1, 2025
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025