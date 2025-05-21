bar italia Members Announce New Double Virgo Album, Former Member Mark William Lewis Becomes First A24 Music Signing

Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton, two members of the brilliantly zonked-out London rock band bar italia, have another band together called Double Virgo. They've got a new Double Virgo album called Shakedown coming out in July via YEAR0001, and they're sharing two songs from it now. Those tracks, "bemused" and "due dilettante," are not so different from bar italia, but both tracks have real nice moments of clarity and accessibility that feel like a parting of the clouds.

The band shared this statement:

double virgo has made several eps and albums in succession (which comprise 77 songs) • the london based company doesn't shy away from whining about their problems • stark truths are revealed in what seems to be frivolous throw-away statements • the screechy pinching textures of overdrive are replaced by milky dull tones on songs like bandcamp • double trouble can sometimes mean twos a crowd as these raging narcissists battle it out for ultimate clout supremacy • enjoy the ride coz u never know when the plain clothes ticket inspector is gonna nab you.

In other bar italia news, the band's former touring drummer Mark William Lewis has become the first artist to sign with prestige indie film mega-brand A24's record label A24 Music. The label has released albums before, but they've all been soundtracks or compilations. Lewis, a fixture of London's experimental music scene, has a new single of his own called "Tomorrow Is Perfect" to go along with the label announcement.

Hear the new Double Virgo and Mark William Lewis songs below, where you'll also find Double Virgo's album details.

TRACKLIST:

1 "sams fragrant dungeon"

2 "bemused"

3 "due dilettante"

4 "red card"

5 "alarm bells in central plaza"

6 "touching space"

7 "just for a buzz up"

8 "Vis a Vis"

9 "Role Play"

10 "face the fax"

11 "totally unrelated part two"

12 "coi boi"

Shakedown is out 7/3 via YEAR0001. bar italia summer?