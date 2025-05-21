Guedra Guedra Announces New Album MUTANT: Hear “Drift Of Drummer”

Moroccan producer Abdellah M. Hassak, who makes electronic music under the name Guedra Guedra, is the newest signing to the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. He'll drop his album MUTANT this August, and judging by djembé-centric lead single "Drift Of Drummer," it's going to sound great on late summer nights when you're trying to keep the season from slipping away.

Hassak offered some context on the new album:

In African traditions, rhythm especially in its polyrhythmic form is not merely a pulse or a measure: it is a cartography of life. It expresses social complexity, layers of oral history, community dynamics, and the spiritual dimensions of existence. Transmitting this richness from generation to generation through practice and listening is also an act of resistance, a way of preserving knowledge and sensibilities that dominant narratives have long tried to marginalize or simplify.

Watch director Romain Cherbonnier's "Drift Of Drummer" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Drift Of Drummer"

02 "Paradigm"

03 "Renegade"

04 "Calling Out"

05 "The Arc of Three Colours"

06 "Tribes With Flags"

07 "Ring of Fire"

08 "Four Lambs"

09 "Z"

10 "Tamayyurt"

11 "Enlightenment"

MUTANT is out 8/29 via Smugglers Way. Pre-order it here.