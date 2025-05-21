Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

POP Montreal Announces Initial 2025 Lineup

3:49 PM EDT on May 21, 2025

Pop Montreal 2025

POP Montréal, the endlessly fascinating Montréal music festival, has revealed its 2025 lineup. The fest's 24th edition will run from Sept. 24-28 at venues around town, and its initial list of performers is ready to peruse.

Some of the names that stand out to me: Lankum, Chanel Beads, Myriam Gendron, Do Make Say Think, Isabella Lovestory, No Joy, Bolis Pupul, Múm, Zola Jesus, U.S. Girls, Little Mazarn, Cootie Catcher, Joseph Shabason, Common Holly, Lael Neale, Fat Dog, Flower Face, Hand Habits. That's a cool lineup — real quality underground music and cult stars, nothing too basic, lots to discover. Are you intrigued? You should be intrigued.

Ticket info is available at the festival website.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 2026 Field Of Vision Lineup And Forest Hills Shows

December 2, 2025
News

Watch Alex G’s Casually Sick Tonight Show Performance

December 2, 2025
News

Watch The Trailer For Mother Mary, Pop-Star Thriller Featuring Anne Hathaway And New Charli XCX Music

December 2, 2025
News

Bonnaroo Announces 2026 Lineup

December 2, 2025
News

Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Hits Back At Roger Waters With Pink Floyd Diss Shirt

December 2, 2025
News

Watch Snocaps Play Their First Shows In Chicago

December 2, 2025