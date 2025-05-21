POP Montreal Announces Initial 2025 Lineup

POP Montréal, the endlessly fascinating Montréal music festival, has revealed its 2025 lineup. The fest's 24th edition will run from Sept. 24-28 at venues around town, and its initial list of performers is ready to peruse.

Some of the names that stand out to me: Lankum, Chanel Beads, Myriam Gendron, Do Make Say Think, Isabella Lovestory, No Joy, Bolis Pupul, Múm, Zola Jesus, U.S. Girls, Little Mazarn, Cootie Catcher, Joseph Shabason, Common Holly, Lael Neale, Fat Dog, Flower Face, Hand Habits. That's a cool lineup — real quality underground music and cult stars, nothing too basic, lots to discover. Are you intrigued? You should be intrigued.

Ticket info is available at the festival website.