Martina McBride Speaks Out Against Deepfakes At Senate Hearing

Artists like Cardi B, Randy Travis, Mary J. Blige, and the Dave Matthews Band have expressed support for the NO FAKES Act, a bill offering federal protection against unauthorized deepfakes of one’s name, image, likeness, or voice. Today, Martina McBride advocated for it before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law at a hearing.

"I think it's important because as artists, we hopefully want to speak the truth," the country singer said. "We want to build a relationship with our fans in which they trust us — they believe what we say."

She added that passing the NO FAKES Act could “set America on the right course to develop the world’s best AI while preserving the sacred qualities that make our country so special: authenticity, integrity, humanity and our endlessly inspiring spirit…I urge you to pass this bill now.”

"We had a situation, personally, where one of my fans believed they were talking to me, ended up selling their house and funneling the money to someone who they thought was me," she explained. "That is so devastating to me to realize that somebody who trusts me could be duped like that."