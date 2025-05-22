Burna Boy Announces No Sign Of Weakness Release Date, Shares “TaTaTa” (Feat. Travis Scott)

Nigerian star Burna Boy has been working hard to conquer the world in recent years, playing stadiums and performing at the Grammys and collaborating with Coldplay and whatnot. Last year, Burna Boy announced plans to follow his 2023 album I Told Them... with a new LP called No Sign Of Weakness. We still don't know too much about that album, but it's got a July release date now. Today, Burna Boy shares a new single, a collaboration with his fellow big star Travis Scott.

Burna Boy and Travis Scott's new collab "TaTaTa" is a an appropriately cinematic jam produced by Nigerian artist Chillz Chilleaux. Travis Scott sounds perfectly comfortable on Afrobeats percussion, and the synth sounds have the same epic decay that Scott's own music radiates. Burna Boy uses that track to say that he's "badder than Baltasar Engonga," and I had to look up what that means. It turns out that Baltasar Engonga is pretty bad. Listen to "TaTaTa" below.

No Sign Of Weakness is out 7/10 on Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic. A Benny Boom-directed "TaTaTa" video is coming tomorrow.