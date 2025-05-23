The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

DIIV - "Return Of Youth"

Having spent over a decade in the indie spotlight, writing a turbulent life story for better or for worse, DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith approached the band’s 2024 album Frog In Boiling Water with an overarching theme in mind: hope. Newly married, approaching 40, and no longer reliant on hard drugs, he was ready to settle down and start a family. After finding out he was going to be a dad, he wrote “Return Of Youth,” a song where he pictures himself through the eyes of his son — one of the few people to see Smith entirely without the context of his beleaguered past. Then in January 2025, while Smith and his wife were expecting their second child, they lost their Altadena home and everything inside of it to the Los Angeles-area wildfires. After his neighborhood had turned to ashes, Smith revisited “Return Of Youth” and found that lyrics like “Running through the yard, simple and wise/ Playing in the mud, watching the sky” suddenly took on a whole new meaning. With that in mind, the song raises new questions: How much does planning for the future really matter if you can lose it all instantly? And are we ever any less vulnerable, really, then we were when we were children? “Return Of Youth” doesn’t land on any definitive answer, and to do so would oversimplify its backstory. Instead, it finds value in naivety and posits that love is the most important survival tool we have. Little kids don’t stop running around just because they tripped and fell one time; they keep getting back up on their feet, over and over again. —Abby