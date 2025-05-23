Bruiser Wolf Announces New Album Potluck, Shares New Single “Lock In”

During the pandemic, Danny Brown started releasing Bandcamp-only albums from the members of his Bruiser Brigade crew. All of them were cool, but the fussy, loquacious stylist Bruiser Wolf quickly emerged as the real discovery from that group. Since that bit of exposure, Bruiser Wolf has taken off running. He released the single My Story Got Stories about a year ago, and he followed it with a string of collaborative tracks -- "Rope Chain" with F1LHY, "Mountain Lion" with Zack Fox, "Beat The Charge" with Nicholas Craven. Earlier this month, he made a standout appearance on billy woods' GOLLIWOG, the best rap album of the year thus far. Today, Bruiser Wolf announces that he's got another album on the way, and we'll only have to wait one week to hear it.

Bruiser Wolf's new LP Potluck comes out one week from today, and I really like Doggystyle-looking cover art. (If the cover art turns out to be AI, then I retract that statement. I really hope it's not.) "Beat The Charge" is on the album, which has guest spots from Cool Kids member Sir Michael Rocks and Bruiser Brigade comrade Fat Ray. In addition to Nicholas Craven, the record has production from people like F1LHY, Knwxledge, Squadda B, and Harry Fraud. Jake One and Sango produced the funky, effortless new track "Lock It In." Below, you'll find that song and the Potluck tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Say No More"

02 "Write Or Wrong"

03 "Air Fryer"

04 "Beat The Charge"

05 "Lock In"

06 "Pee-Wee Herman" (Feat. Chilly Gonzales & DJ Lucas)

07 "Offer I Couldn’t Refuse"

08 "Trust Issues"

09 "Baby You"

10 "Guns & Squares" (Feat. Sir Michael Rocks)

11 "Fancy" (Feat. Fat Ray)

12 "Whippin'"

13 "Confusing"

14 "Over Looks"

Potluck is out 5/30 on Fake Sure Drive/Bruiser House.