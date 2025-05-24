Peter Buck & Barrett Martin Launch Another Supergroup Drink The Sea: Hear “Outside Again”

Six month ago Peter Buck (R.E.M., the Minus 5) and Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees, Mad Season) unveiled the debut album from the Silverlites, their supergroup with the Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson and singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur. Now Buck and Martin are announcing another supergroup called Drink The Sea with Alain Johannes and Duke Garwood.

Johannes is a founding member of the band Eleven and plays in the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with Josh Homme, John Paul Jones, and Dave Grohl for live performances. Duke Garwood is a British multi-instrumentalist with six studio albums and has collaborated with Mark Lanegan and the Orb.

Drink The Sea's debut single “Outside Again” came out yesterday (May 23). About the project, Martin explained on Instagram:

The albums were produced and mixed by Alain and me and reflect the members vast experience as songwriters, arrangers, and singers. It also shows a strong world music influence that permeates the music. Although the songs are built around traditional guitar, bass, and drums configurations, the songs also shimmer with the sounds of Arabic oud, Indian sitar, Indonesian gamelans, and various exotic percussions like Brazilian surdo, frame drum, vibraphone, marimba, and kalimba. The result are 22 songs, spread across two debut albums, Drink The Sea I and Drink The Sea II.

He added that the albums and tour are slated for this fall. Check out “Outside Again” below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=WJL3E8ttkjo

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKDG3n3ybbz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Drink The Sea I is out 9/19 and Drink The Sea II is out 10/3 via Sunyata.