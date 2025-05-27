Skip to Content
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Receive ICON Award At AMAs

9:15 PM EDT on May 26, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janet Jackson (C) performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

|Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The last American Music Awards took place in 2022, but the awards show is back tonight, happening in Las Vegas for the first time and hosted by Jennifer Lopez (who previously hosted in 2015). The fan-voted event includes Janet Jackson's first televised performance in seven years. The star sang "Someone To Call My Lover" and "All For You."

At the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Jackson — who has a total of 12 AMA trophies — was presented with the ICON award. “I don’t consider myself to be an icon. My family, myself — our dreams were never to be famous," she said in her speech. "We weren’t raised like that. We always had special love for music, dancing and singing. Fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

Other performers of the evening include Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Reneé Rapp, Blake Shelton, Rod Stewart, Gloria Estefan, and more. After two years without the AMAs, Dick Clark Productions (which created the show over 50 years ago) is trying to revive it to go with its other televised awards shows the Golden Globes, Billboard Music Awards, and Academy Of Country Music Awards. Watch clips of Jackson's performance below.

