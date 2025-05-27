Not Even AMAs Performers Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Attended The AMAs

After a two-year hiatus, the fan-voted American Music Awards returned Monday night, hosted by Jennifer Lopez at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Lopez previously hosted a decade ago.) The night featured Janet Jackson's first televised performance in seven years and one great side-eye from Shaboozey. Aside from that, however, the most interesting thing about this year's AMAs might've been the pop stars who weren't in attendance, even those who supposedly performed.

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton were both billed as AMAs performers, though according to some TikToks, the live audience got a similar experience to those viewing at home: Pre-taped performances. Shelton did "Stay Country Or Die Tryin'" before introducing Stefani, who did a medley of hits including "Hollaback Girl" and "Rich Girl." Though instead of either of them performing live, the venue watched both of them as crew members onstage set up for the next portion of the show.

Some artists, including Billie Eilish (who's on tour in Europe), sent in acceptance speech videos. Eilish won in all seven categories in which she was nomianted. Stefani, meanwhile, was doing some live tweeting:

Ummm?!! @bensonboone that was incredible! Gx dang — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) May 27, 2025

We love u @GloriaEstefan one of the sweetest humans i've had the honor to meet gx 😘😘 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) May 27, 2025

Returning host JLo danced to a medley of recent hitmakers including Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Tinashe, and more Kendrick, most of whom were also not present. It was weird.

So no, Taylor Swift did not announce anything, as some fans predicted. Cheers for the pop star were reportedly even muted for the broadcast.

🚨| Taylor Swift’s official website now spells out AMAs! pic.twitter.com/raJjdV5iZc — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 12, 2025

.@AMAs muting the cheers when taylor was announced was so nasty and disrespectful. this is how you treat your most awarded AMA artist?? pic.twitter.com/6h2Tz6qqxg — ariana ♫ (@tscrazier) May 27, 2025

SZA wore a too-tight dress and won Favorite Female R&B Artist.

SZA struggled to move in her dress and needed a hand getting up to the stage at the AMAs after winning the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist. pic.twitter.com/4ZVyjWkglo — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2025

And let that boy flip!

UPDATE: Blake Shelton responds...