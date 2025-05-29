John Mulaney’s Teen Fight Night Had Sleater-Kinney & A Surprise Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Back in April, when John Mulaney was just beginning his 12-week run of experimental live talk shows on Netflix, he told an extremely funny story about trying to get Cleveland rap heroes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on his show. To hear Mulaney tell it, his long quest to get Bone to come out and sing "Tha Crossroads" as a surprise turned out to be a possible scam attempt from the group's probably-fake manager. Our own Scott Lapatine DM'ed Bizzy Bone to ask about it, and Bizzy seemed to have no idea what was happening. Well, that story finally came to a close. Last night, Mulaney's Everybody's Live held its utterly absurd season finale, and it ended with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony finally arriving on that stage to sing "Tha Crossroads" -- a circle squared, at last.

The big story on last night's episode was the long-promised fight between John Mulaney and three 14-year-old boys. Mulaney had been hyping this fight up for weeks, revealing the boys that he would fight one by one, and it finally happened. It was not what I might call a real fight. Nobody threw any punches or grabbed any chokeholds, even if it all happened in a boxing ring, with a gruff referee and everything. The fight had rules. No punching, kicking, or gouging was allowed, and nobody ever seemed like they might actually get hurt. Instead, everyone kind of tussled for a few seconds before the kids got Mulaney on the ground and he tapped out.

The moment that the fight ended, "Tha Crossroads" started, and Bone made their grand entrance. Scott points out that only four fifths of Bone were in the building; Flesh-N-Bone was bizzy. During the performance, the night's other guests clapped and cheered along. Wish Bone -- I think it was Wish Bone -- tried to put a championship belt on one of the kids, but it fell off. It was quite a moment.