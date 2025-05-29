Alex G Announces New Album Headlights: Hear “Afterlife”

Alex G season is upon us. The singer-songwriter is back today with the announcement of his 10th studio album and major label debut Headlights, out in July. The lead single "Afterlife" is out today, and it sounds promising.

It's been almost three years since Alex's previous album God Save The Animals, though he's kept himself quite busy in the meantime by scoring indie flicks, working with pop stars, and playing at least one Bernie Sanders rally. "Afterlife" does have a more polished, hi-fi sheen to it than we're used to from Alex, but it still has the major tenets of a good Alex G song: Pretty chord progressions, some great hooks, and somewhat eerie lyrics. "Let me run on afterlife/ Filling up the tank with it," he sings, welcoming death with one arm wide open and a guitar in the other. Watch Charlotte Rutherford's video for "Afterlife" below.

Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA.