Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Alex G Announces New Album Headlights: Hear “Afterlife”

9:25 AM EDT on May 29, 2025

Alex G season is upon us. The singer-songwriter is back today with the announcement of his 10th studio album and major label debut Headlights, out in July. The lead single "Afterlife" is out today, and it sounds promising.

It's been almost three years since Alex's previous album God Save The Animals, though he's kept himself quite busy in the meantime by scoring indie flicks, working with pop stars, and playing at least one Bernie Sanders rally. "Afterlife" does have a more polished, hi-fi sheen to it than we're used to from Alex, but it still has the major tenets of a good Alex G song: Pretty chord progressions, some great hooks, and somewhat eerie lyrics. "Let me run on afterlife/ Filling up the tank with it," he sings, welcoming death with one arm wide open and a guitar in the other. Watch Charlotte Rutherford's video for "Afterlife" below.

Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA.

Chris Maggio

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Vines – “come thou fount of every blessing”

December 10, 2025
New Music

The Afghan Whigs Share New Poliça & Still Corners Covers

December 10, 2025
New Music

Colossal Rains – “Flowers On A Landmine”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Squeeze – “Trixies Pt. 2”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Blood For Blood Announce Reunion Tour, Share First New Song In 21 Years

December 9, 2025
New Music

Oxis – “Fingerling”

December 9, 2025