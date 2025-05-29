Metallica Members Attempt To Play Fugazi, Dave Mustaine Claims Band Stole “Enter Sandman” Riff

Metallica like to remind their audience that at the end of the day, they're just dudes jamming to their favorite tunes. Last night at Landover, MD’s Northwest Stadium, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett attempted to cover a bit of Fugazi's 1988 classic "Waiting Room." Although it did not quite hit the mark, it is a wholesome performance.

In other Metallica news this week, 1991's The Black Album was just certified double diamond and Master Of Puppets is now 8x platinum. The self-titled Black Album is of course the one with "Enter Sandman," which former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine recently claimed is based on a stolen riff. "Their biggest song, 'Enter Sandman,' go look up the band Excel right now," the Megadeth frontman said in a 3+ hour Shawn Ryan Show episode the other day. "Look up their song ["Tapping Into The Emotional Void"]. Pretty similar."

Anyway, if you’re heading to an M72 World Tour stop, you can also keep an eye out for drummer Lars Ulrich’s personal goalie keeping big inflatable balls from hitting him, as a recent viral video showed. And as previously reported, Metallica have teamed up with the Red Cross for blood drives in various cities, so keep an eye out for that too.

Also James Hetfield met Jelly Roll.