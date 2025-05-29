Skip to Content
Edgar Winter Shares Eulogy For Rick Derringer

7:20 PM EDT on May 29, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Edgar Winter performs with Ringo Starr and his All Star Band at The Greek Theatre on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Rick Derringer passed away at age 77 following years of health struggles. Now, his old bandmate Edgar Winter shared a eulogy for the legendary guitarist and songwriter.

Derringer played in Edgar Winter's White Trash and the Edgar Winter Group. Derringer produced and played guitar on the Edgar Winter Group's #1 hit “Frankenstein.” Here's what Winter wrote on social media with his wife Monique:

Hello all,

I write this with a heavy heart, yet one filled with so many memories. Yesterday (on May 26th) I lost a dear friend and bandmate, and the world lost one of the greatest guitarists and writers in Rock ‘n’ Roll. Rick Derringer!

Rick was one of the most gifted, versatile, and adaptable guitarists I ever had the honor and pleasure of working with. He was a kindred spirit who Loved and understood all music, but especially Johnny’s and mine.

Whatever style I chose to write in (blues, rock, R&B, country, or jazz) Rick always found something cool to contribute and relevant to say. A true artist and creative collaborator.

His positive energy both on and offstage with our bands—“Johnny Winter And”, “White Trash”, and “The Edgar Winter Group” gave us (and the world) moments to treasure for all time.

Rick is now up there with Johnny — in Rock ‘n ‘ Roll Blue Heaven! I look up to them both with undying Love and admiration. Monique and I say farewell for now, but never forever.

Peace and Love,

Edgar & Monique

