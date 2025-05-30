Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Fifth Harmony Reportedly In Talks For Reunion Tour Without Camila Cabello

9:46 PM EDT on May 29, 2025

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 15: Fifth Harmony performs onstage during Power 96.1s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Philips Arena on December 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

|Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

In 2016, Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony and a couple of years later the girl group went on hiatus. Cabello's solo career has been a wild ride, especially with last year's experimental C, XOXO. That same month, Normani unveiled her debut solo album Dopamine. But now it looks like 5H might be getting back together, without Cabello.

Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that a reunion between the four members — Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane — is in talks. Next year marks a decade since their second studio album 7/27, and insiders say 5H are working on a documentary of a yet-to-be-announced tour. 5H are no longer on the Epic roster, but the endeavor is said to be led by Will Bracey, Brooke's husband.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

You Can Now Book Your Kid’s Bar Mitzvah At Madame ZuZu’s And Billy Corgan Might Even Jam With Him

December 10, 2025
News

Hangout Festival, Which Rebranded With Morgan Wallen This Year, Won’t Return In 2026

December 9, 2025
News

PinkPantheress Announces 2026 North American Tour Using Fair Value Exchange For Tickets

December 9, 2025
News

Gene Simmons Tells Senators That Musicians Are Treated “Worse Than Slaves”

December 9, 2025
News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Respond To AI Spotify Impersonator

December 9, 2025
News

Bob Vylan Take Legal Action Against RTÉ For Glastonbury Reporting

December 9, 2025