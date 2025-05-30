Fifth Harmony Reportedly In Talks For Reunion Tour Without Camila Cabello

In 2016, Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony and a couple of years later the girl group went on hiatus. Cabello's solo career has been a wild ride, especially with last year's experimental C, XOXO. That same month, Normani unveiled her debut solo album Dopamine. But now it looks like 5H might be getting back together, without Cabello.

Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that a reunion between the four members — Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane — is in talks. Next year marks a decade since their second studio album 7/27, and insiders say 5H are working on a documentary of a yet-to-be-announced tour. 5H are no longer on the Epic roster, but the endeavor is said to be led by Will Bracey, Brooke's husband.