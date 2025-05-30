MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden Restages Viral Wesleyan Performance At Class Reunion

POV: It's 2025 and MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden returned to your alma mater to sing his Grammy nominated single "Kids" at your 20th reunion. That all happened last weekend with VanWyngarden returning to the arts college to relive indie pop history. He played a small informal show organized by his Wesleyan classmates and current students. Other MGMT member Ben Goldwasser was not there.

"Where's the class of '05?" he asks pointing to the crowd behind him, before letting out a joyful yell. "You guys are cool too," he offers to the other audience members, presumably the younger gens. "But this is the class of '05!"

Last year, footage of MGMT performing "Kids" as part of Zonker Harris day at Wesleyan in 2003 went viral. Two years later, the track would close out their debut EP Time To Pretend. Now, decades later, it still bangs. It seems the kids are doing all right.

Check out the videos below.