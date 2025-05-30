Worlds Worst Announce New Album American Muscle: Hear “Angus”

In 2023, the DIY Salt Lake City fuzz-rockers Worlds Worst released their self-title debut album and made it onto our list of the year's best new bands, even though that directly contradicted their band name. Last year, they released a one-off single called "Motor Mouth." Later this summer, they'll release a new album called American Muscle, which they recorded with Rocky Maldonado and Catalina Gallegos. Jack Shirley mixed it and mastered it. Beyond that, we don't know too much about the new LP, since they haven't told us. Everything we know about American Muscle comes from the YouTube description for the band's new single "Angus." The song itself is a bleary, grungy hookfest, and it's got a grainy and appealingly ridiculous video from director Jeremy Devine. Check it out below.

American Muscle is out 7/11, with vinyl via Smoking Room and cassette via Julia's War.