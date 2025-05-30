Teyana Taylor Teases New Album Escape Room

Everyone is really leaning into the movie-album trend, and the latest to do it is Teyana Taylor. Which is a surprising plot twist for the musician-turned-movie star that hinted at taking a step back from music. Since starring in the excellent award-winning film A Thousand And One, she's been cast in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another and is even confirmed to star in the anticipated Dionne Warwick biopic. Now the Harlem-born artist is bringing the worlds of music and film together after sharing a trailer for a new short film called Escape Room. It also happens to be the name of a forthcoming album. They will both seemingly arrive this coming August.

The project, which teases the follow-up album to 2020's The Album, was written, directed, and produced by Taylor. It also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Aaron Pierre, who seem caught in a love triangle with Taylor. The trailer opens with wedding scene where Taylor says her vows to Stanfield. Then things get pretty gnarly. There's flashes of a cage-like coffin and visuals of Taylor dressed as some sort of robot. It's honestly very confusing to tell what's going on, but it does seem like maybe there's some time-traveling involved.

Watch it below.

Escape Room is coming this August via Def Jam.