Shakira Cancels Pride Concert Due To Complications From Previous Cancellation

Earlier this week, Shakira's concert at Boston's Fenway Park was canceled just hours before due to a "structural" issue. Now, her performance at World Pride in Washington, D.C. is no longer happening due to equipment issues related to the Boston show.

The concert was supposed to take place at Nationals Park, who shared the news on social media:

Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 31. As a result, the D.C. show has been canceled. Despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned. Refunds will be issued automatically for Ticketmaster and nationals.com purchases — no further action is required. For tickets purchased through third-party resellers (StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, etc.), please contact your point of purchase directly.

A separate statement from Shakira reads:

Due to circumstances beyond my control, I am sad and heartbroken that I will not be able to be in Washington, D.C. with you tomorrow. I hope that I can come back to D.C., as soon as I am able. Meanwhile, please know that I am eternally thankful for your unconditional support.

This is the latest misfortune to hinder the singer's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour. The other week she fell on stage in Montreal, and a measles exposure warning was issued after her New Jersey show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKS3JjiSxy4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading