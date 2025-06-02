Superchunk Announce New Album Songs In The Key Of Yikes: Hear “Is It Making You Feel Something”

Back in January 2024 Superchunk shared the single "Everybody Dies," which they followed up last March with the Rosali-featuring "Bruised Lung." Today the indie rock legends have revealed that those two songs will be on their upcoming 13th studio album, which has the great title Songs In The Key Of Yikes. As another preview, its opening track "Is It Making You Feel Something" is also out now.

Songs In The Key Of Yikes is Superchunk's first album since 2022's Wild Loneliness, and also their first since longtime drummer Jon Wurster amicably left the band the following year. Laura King, who was Superchunk's touring drummer after that departure, has now permanently joined the fold on Songs In The Key Of Yikes, backing up classic lineup members Mac McCaughan, Laura Ballance, and Jim Wilbur. Of "Is It Making You Feel Something," McCaughan says in a press release:

This song is about not second-guessing yourself in the very second-guessable process of writing words and music. It’s about the legitimate question of "who needs this and what is it good for?" but also about not setting such a high bar for making art that you never get started. "Is it making you feel something?" OK, that’s a place to start.

Check out "Is It Making You Feel Something" and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Is It Making You Feel Something"

02 "Bruised Lung"

03 "No Hope"

04 "Care Less"

05 "Climb The Walls"

06 "Cue"

07 "Everybody Dies"

08 "Stuck In A Dream"

09 "Train On Fire"

10 "Some Green"

Songs In The Key Of Yikes is out 8/22 via Merge.