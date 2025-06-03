Nilüfer Yanya Announces Dancing Shoes EP: Hear “Where To Look”

Less than a year after she released My Method Actor, one of the Best Albums Of 2024, UK singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya returned last April with "Cold Heart," a single from a batch of songs she said she revisited after touring that album. Today she's announced a new EP called Dancing Shoes, which includes "Cold Heart" as well as today's new single "Where To Look."

"Where To Look" falls in line with Yanya's classic formula of layering textured, sometimes-noisy guitars over her gorgeous voice. In a press release, she explains: "We started writing this song for the album, but it was tricky to get it off the ground at that time. Then when we came back from tour, it suddenly clicked. Melodically it’s one of my favourite things ever. Very glad I was able to give it the time and breathing space that it needed.”

Listen to "Where To Look" and see the full Dancing Shoes EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Either Way"

02 "Where To Look"

03 "Treason"

04 "Cold Heart"

Dancing Shoes is out 4/2 via Ninja Tune.