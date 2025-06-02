Fyre Attempting Yet Another Caribbean Getaway

Billy McFarland is back for one last job. Maybe?

For years, McFarland, the legendary fraudster behind Fyre Fest, has been promoting a sequel to the famously disastrous Caribbean festival, only to have the purported host sites deny the event is happening. In April, things came to a head: Fyre Fest 2 was postponed indefinitely, McFarland sold some of the festival's IP to a company that intends to turn Fyre into a streaming service, and McFarland announced that he's selling the rest of his stake in Fyre and stepping down.

Nonetheless, McFarland was one of the partner accounts on Instagram that shared a trailer for a new Fyre venture today, a weeklong getaway in Honduras called the FYRE Resort Pop-Up at Coral View Utila. A statement at the newly launched FyreHotels.com explains how this came to pass:

The inspiration for FYRE started in 2013 when a software engineer and hobbyist pilot challenged Billy to leave NYC and to try and fly a small plane from NYC to a remote Caribbean island. Along the way, Billy overshot, ran out of gas, and was saved by a landing strip on a remote island. The magic of the island created a legend that quickly spread back home. These trips grew from a single engine propeller plane with four crazy entrepreneurs to the talent lead and adventure infused trips that became FYRE Festival. After news broke a few weeks ago that we were putting the FYRE IP up for sale, we got a message. A small beach resort and the island of Utila, Honduras had seen the headlines—and they had an idea. They have tapped FYRE to bring global attention to this off-the-map gem, programming unforgettable experiences, and simply enjoying life at the edge of the reef. This was a no-brainer for us, so just like that, FYRE has found its way back to the spark that started it all. In early September, FYRE returns to the Caribbean for the FYRE Resort Pop-Up at Coral View Utila—a weeklong escape blending adventure, spontaneity, and paradise. What better way to make our return to the Caribbean after 8 years? This isn’t your typical vacation. No cookie-cutter itineraries. No massive cruise docks or tourist traps. This is raw, organic, and unforgettable—exactly what FYRE was always meant to be.

It's unclear how involved McFarland remains with the Fyre brand, but really not much about Fyre has ever been all that transparent. You can watch the trailer for this shindig below, but you cannot expect it to actually happen.

McFarland was a pilot; he should've been on The Rehearsal S2.