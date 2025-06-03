Skip to Content
Marissa Nadler Announces New Album New Radiations: Hear The Title Track

1:56 PM EDT on June 3, 2025

Marissa Nadler has announced a new self-produced album called New Radiations to follow the 2022 EP The Wrath Of The Clouds. The goth-folk singer-songwriter is sharing a preview today with the haunting title track.

“My narrator (whether these are first person songs or not really depends on how you want to listen to them) is feeling stuck, depressed, and frozen in a world after a tough few years for the world," Nadler explains. "Regardless, the ‘psychic vibrations and new radiations’ take their toll. The cosmic darkness we live in creeps into the psyche — but the character reaches clarity. As the song unfolds, the screen shatters, the ice breaks, and a new world begins."

Watch the music video below, which features footage shot by Nadler and Jenni Hensler.

TRACKLIST:
01 "It Hits Harder"
02 "Bad Dreams Summertime"
03 "You Called Her Camellia"
04 "Smoke Screen Selene"
05 "New Radiations"
06 "If It’s An Illusion"
07 "Hatchet Man"
08 "Light Years"
09 "Weightless Above The Water"
10 "To Be The Moon King"
11 "Sad Satellite"

New Radiations is out 8/15 on Sacred Bones / Bella Union. Pre-order it here.

Ebru Yildiz

