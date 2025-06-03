Watch The National’s Matt Berninger Belt Out An Intense “Bonnet Of Pins” On Fallon

The National frontman Matt Berninger has been on a great many TV shows over the years, and he obviously knows how to act when the cameras are on him. Last Friday, Berninger released Get Sunk, his second solo album. Last night, he added another media hit to his long resume. Berninger was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, and he and his band took their National-style intensity to the stage in the 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio.

You know how the National's live show typically starts out reserved and then ramps up into something bigger, especially once Matt Berninger gets some wine in him? Last night, his performance of the single "Bonnet Of Pins" ran that in fast-forward, with Berninger quickly building up energy. He's a great frontman in part because of his unique combination of gravitas and unpredictability, and that's what he brought to this performance. It rated a three on the Jimmy Fallon "that's how ya do it" scale. Watch it below.

Get Sunk is out now on Book/Concord