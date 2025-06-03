Brògeal – “Vicar Street Days”

Scotland's Brógeal are making a name for themselves by making catchy indie pop with just a touch of Celtic folk, and they show a whole lot of promise. Earlier this year, the band signed to Play It Again Sam and dropped the very fun single "Friday On My Mind." Now, they've got another new track called "Vicar Street Days," which is all abound the band members' hedonistic younger days hanging out at the bar where they started a club night. It's the sort of song that could've come out at any point in the last 40 years and hit equally hard. Here's what they say about it:

We used to frequent a bar on Vicar Street called Rialto where Daniel worked and Aidan did deliveries. The rest of the band would come down for free pints and pizza, and we made it out own social club. This is when we started out own club night called Vicar Street Social where "feedback and debauchery" went on through the night. The track reminisces on drink and drug fueled youth where we met plenty of characters and had an abundance of ramshackle fun. The track is full of tongue in cheek lyrics about the mischief that we got into down Vicar Street: "The ceiling got sticky with an aura of hell and the queue for the toilets like a carousel, but as I look back on that reckless young haze, I'll never forget the Vicar Street Days.

Check it out below.

"Vicar Street Days" is out now on Play It Again Sam.