Indigo De Souza – “Crying Over Nothing”

Last month, Chicago band Moontype provided a great anthem for weeping with "Let Me Cry." Now, with her new Precipice preview, Asheville singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza is offering a perfect tune for tears as well with "Crying Over Nothing."

“‘Crying Over Nothing’ is about heartbreak that feels beyond reason,” De Souza explains. “Pain that follows no matter where you go or how much you try to lose it. Pain that comes from memories you can’t erase and love you can’t unfeel. It’s about loss that is never-ending.”

The single follows "Heartthrob," and, despite the sadness, it's just as upbeat and fun with a hurried rhythm and radiant synths. It comes with a music video directed by Kai Dickson that captures De Souza dancing freely in the rain. Watch below.

Precipice is out 7/25 via Loma Vista.