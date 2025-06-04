Pool Kids Announce New Album Easier Said Than Done, Share Title Track

Tallahassee's Pool Kids, a band of fired-up emo insurgents, released their debut album Music To Practice Safe Sex To in 2018, and they landed on our radar and became a Band To Watch with the 2022 release of their self-titled sophomore LP. We last heard from Pool Kids when they banded together with POOL, their hardcore alter-ego side project, for a 2023 split EP. Now, Pool Kids have signed to a bigger label, and their new LP Easier Said Than Done drops later this summer. The album's lead single is a different look for them.

"Easier Said Than Done," the opening track from the new Pool Kids LP, might be the most straight-up pop thing this band has ever done. It's a bittersweet hook-attack with some serious synth shimmer and with Imogen Heap-style processing all over Christine Goodwyne's vocals. Of the song's meaning, she adds in a press release: "OCD can just rob your life of joy. Things can be going so well, and then it just sucks any enjoyment out of it."

Pool Kids recorded the new album with Mike Vernon Davis, producer of Pool Kids, so they're sticking with their team even as their sound evolves. "Easier Said Than Done" is a sharp, reassuring jam that still manages to rock, and it promises great things to come. Below, watch Zach Miller's video for the song and check out the Easier Said Than Done tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Easier Said Than Done"

02 "Tinted Windows"

03 "Bad Bruise"

04 "Leona Street"

05 "Last Word"

06 "Sorry Not Sorry"

07 "Not Too Late"

08 "Which Is Worse"

09 "Dani"

10 "Perfect View"

11 "Exit Plan"

Easier Said Than Done is out 8/15 on Epitaph.