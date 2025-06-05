Talking Heads Share “Psycho Killer” Video Starring Saoirse Ronan To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Their First Concert

Talking Heads formed in New York in 1975, which means the band is turning 50 years old this year. They're celebrating that anniversary today with the first official music video for "Psycho Killer," an enduring classic from their 1977 debut album Talking Heads: 77.

Today marks 50 years since they played their first show, which was an opening slot for the Ramones at CBGB. The video does not feature a psycho killer in action, but it might show one in the process of formation. Directed by Mike Mills (the 20th Century Women guy, not the R.E.M. guy), it stars the great Saoirse Ronan as an office drone who seems to be having a mental breakdown under the weight of the daily grind. We see her at home, at work, in the car, in the woods, alternating between despair and unhinged crack-ups.

Talking Heads are never ever getting back together, but it's cool that they're willing to team up for stuff like film festival panels and videos for half-century-old hits. David Byrne also recently joined TikTok and is teasing new solo music, and the group has a super deluxe edition of More Songs About Buildings And Food arriving next month.

Here's what Ronan said about the video:

To simply be mentioned in the same breath as Talking Heads is hands down one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me, let alone making a video with the singular Mike Mills to accompany one of their most iconic songs — "Psycho Killer." I have grown up listening to their music, so this truly is a childhood/teenage/lifelong dream come true. Mike, myself and the rest of the creative team had so much fun making this, and I can't wait for Talking Heads fans to see it!

Talking Heads said in a statement, "This video makes the song better - We LOVE what this video is NOT - it's not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious."

It's true; this is a very good music video. Watch below.