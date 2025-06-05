Recoechi Announces Debut Album Flavaz: Hear “Giant Leaps” (Feat. Femdot)

In December, Recoechi released the two-track single Act 1: The Elixir Of God. Now the Chicago rapper is announcing his debut album FLAVAZ. "Giant Leaps" with fellow Chicago rapper Femdot is out now.

FLAVAZ has production from Renzell (Chance The Rapper, Isaiah Rashad) and additional production from C-Sick and others. “It’s my first project ever, so this represents me coming out of growing into my sound, period," Recoechi explains, continuing:

Renzell is a musical genius, and he played a strong role in developing my recording process. FLAVAZ is me giving different types of flavors. That’s something me and him would say a lot when we were cooking up in the studio — "that shit flavorful" — which turned into its own thing. It’s also a reference to me always being on my lil smoothie shit because I stay with a different flavor. That’s a real strong part of me because I wanna promote healthy eating.

Hear "Giant Leaps" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Flavaz"

02 "Da Godly" (Feat. JazStarr, Denzel Lavell)

03 "Concentration USA" (Feat. MOYANA)

04 "American Pie" (Feat. Vai Shakoor, Tree)

05 "PIE" (Feat. MOYANA)

06 "Golden" (Feat. JazStarr)

07 "Giant Leaps" (Feat. Femdot)

08 "Interruption"

09 "N*a Moments**"

10 "Microphone Drip" (Feat. Mother Nature)

11 "Cake Interlude" (Feat. Tree)

12 "Cake"

13 "To Be Loved" (Feat. Galaxy Francis)

14 "Feel Some Type Of Way"

15 "Hear Withco Eyes" (Feat. MOYANA)

16 "Starving Artist"

FLAVAZ is out 8/14 via Closed Sessions.