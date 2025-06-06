The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Addison Rae - "Fame Is A Gun"

When Addison Rae sings about the glamorous life, the obvious allusion is to the one that Sheila E. and Prince described on their 1984 pop classic. But "Fame Is A Gun" summons the ghost of a different pop-life moment. Like Addison Rae, Britney Spears was a young blonde bombshell who rocketed to global fame so quickly that she left heads spinning, including her own. Addison will never have to face the hurricane of Britney-level stardom and scrutiny and demonry, as she didn't come up in the same tabloid-monoculture time, but she still bears the cross of TikTok mega-celebrity. On "Fame Is A Gun," she steers right into it, indulging in trashiness-as-art and mocking an obsessed, horny, disapproving public like Britney circa Blackout. And like Britney circa Blackout, Addison has access to the greatest bleepy-slinky production available, courtesy of collaborators ELVIRA and Luka Kloser. "Fame Is A Gun" is a forbidding purr of the highest order, a sticky evocation of the seductive, perilous black hole of mass attention. Crash and burn, girl, baby, swallow it dry. —Tom