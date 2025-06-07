Hayley Williams Joined Turnstile At Tribeca Film, Under The K Bridge

Tonight Turnstile will send Primavera Sound out with a bang with what promises to be a delirious 3 a.m. set. We at Stereogum are here at the fest in Barcelona and cannot wait. (That's 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and it will be streaming live.) But they're having to haul ass to get here because they had a busy week leading up to the release of Never Enough that had them in New York until late last night.

Thursday during the Tribeca Festival, the band premiered its Turnstile: Never Enough visual album at the SVA Theater. Hayley Williams and Faye Webster, both of whom are among the new album's many guest contributors, were both on hand at the SVA for the premiere. (Note Brendan Yates giving the hover-arm to Williams above.) Williams then joined Turnstile onstage Friday night at their album release show at Brooklyn's Under The K Bridge Park. During the encore, Williams emerged to sing "Seein' Stars" with the band. The main set ended with the live debut of "Look Out For Me."

“cant remember the first time i heard turnstile but it was over a decade ago and i was in my early 20's,” Williams later wrote on Instagram. “i have loved every iteration of their band thus far. a genre is a label but community is *alive*. TS represent so much just by showing up exactly as they are. which is probably why all kinds of ppl can belong at their show. they are my fugazi but they're also my friends. thx for inspiration!!!!”

Check out footage from the K Bridge gig below.