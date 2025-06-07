Faye Webster Readying Major Label Debut

Atlanta singer-songwriter Faye Webster has released three albums on Secretly Canadian; Underdressed At The Symphony, the most recent of them, came out last year. Webster has steadily become a bigger and bigger deal during that three-LP run, and two of her older songs, "I Know You" and "Kingston," have become TikTok hits. Now, Webster is taking things to the next logical step, and she has signed to Columbia Records.

The Columbia news comes from a new Billboard profile of Webster. She doesn't say much about anything new that she's recording, but she does reflect a bit on what it's like to make that transition:

It comes back to that initial gut, that initial intuition. [Columbia] feels like where I belong right now and that’s where I’m supposed to exist... I think throughout this process [of signing the new deal], I’ve been very up front and honest. I was like, 'Don’t be surprised if I say no to a lot of things.' I think being honest and having an understanding of each other is really important in any relationship.

Webster recently made an appearance at Turnstile's Tribeca premiere of their Never Enough visual album. She sings backup on the LP track "Time Is Happening."

UPDATE: Webster has announced three shows with symphony accompaniment this fall…