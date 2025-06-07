Jason Albertini Unretires Helvetia Project With New Album Welcome The Summer Heartbreak

Portland-based multi-instrumentalist Jason Albertini has been a part of hugely important indie rock bands like Duster and Built To Spill. Back in 2008, Stereogum picked his solo project Helvetia as a very early Band To Watch. Albertini left Duster soon after the band came off hiatus to focus on Helvetia, though he later said that his own mental health was a concern. In 2023, Albertini said that he was ending Helvetia: "No more records no more shows…If anyone wants to help me let me know!" Now, Albertini has revived Helvetia and released a new album.

The new Helvetia LP Welcome The Summer Heartbreak recently appeared on Bandcamp. In the Bandcamp description, Albertini writes, "Hey! I'm releasing another record. Sorry about the online jumble. It will be back up in a few hrs. Hope you like it." On first listen, Welcome The Summer Heartbreak is a collection of gentle, idiosyncratic lo-fi indie tracks. Listen to it below.