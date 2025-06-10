Mavis Staples – “Godspeed” (Frank Ocean Cover)

Who knows if Frank Ocean will ever release music again, but musicians will definitely continue to cover his songs: Valerie June, Indigo De Souza, James Blake, Switchfoot, Nilüfer Yanya. Now, Mavis Staples is sharing her rendition of the Blonde fan favorite, "Godspeed."

“Channel Orange was my first introduction to Frank Ocean and I was just amazed at the writing and soulfulness coming from his voice,” the 85-year-old singer explains. “And I loved Blonde when that record came out. That first line in 'Godspeed' of 'I will always love you' just crushes me every time I hear it…or sing it. It’s just such a beautiful song and he sounds amazing on it so I was a little nervous if we could pull it off. I was honored to sing his words.”

Her interpretation was produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee) and features spoken word vocals by songwriter and Youth Poet Laureate Kara Jackson. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

06/23 – Toronto, Canada @ Toronto Jazz Festival

06/26 – Montreal, Canada @ Montreal Jazz Festival

06/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

06/29 – Brevard, NC @ Brevard Music Center

07/05 – Sioux City, IA @ Saturday in the Park

07/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festvial

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Concert of Colors

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Jazz & Rib Fest

07/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

08/02 – Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

08/05 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

08/07 – Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County @ Way Out West

08/10 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

08/22 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

08/23 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

08/25 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

09/11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

09/13 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions

10/04 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest

10/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

10/12 – Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts