Kevin Parker Debuts New Tame Impala Song In Barcelona

It's been more than five years since Tame Impala released The Slow Rush. It came out before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. That's a long time, though not much longer than it took Kevin Parker to follow up 2015's Currents. In the interim, Parker has released a few scattered tracks including the Dungeons & Dragons soundtrack cut "Wings Of Time" and the Thundercat collab "No More Lies." Last year he also guested on Justice's "Neverender," which won him his first Grammy. Now it appears the wait for Tame Impala LP5 might be coming to a close.

Parker was in Barcelona this weekend doing some DJ sets. He dropped into the Primavera Sound festival Friday in a surprise appearance, then followed it up Saturday with a gig at Nitsa Club. There, he debuted what is being billed as the first new Tame Impala song in five years. (We are apparently ignoring those 2023 and 2024 tracks above.) The new tune, which doesn't have a title publicly yet, is extremely dance-oriented, so I can see why Parker chose to debut it in a DJ set. It'll be interesting to see if this is an outlier or indicative of the next album's aesthetic.

Watch footage of the new song debut below.