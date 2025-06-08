Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Kevin Parker Debuts New Tame Impala Song In Barcelona

10:02 AM EDT on June 8, 2025

It's been more than five years since Tame Impala released The Slow Rush. It came out before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. That's a long time, though not much longer than it took Kevin Parker to follow up 2015's Currents. In the interim, Parker has released a few scattered tracks including the Dungeons & Dragons soundtrack cut "Wings Of Time" and the Thundercat collab "No More Lies." Last year he also guested on Justice's "Neverender," which won him his first Grammy. Now it appears the wait for Tame Impala LP5 might be coming to a close.

Parker was in Barcelona this weekend doing some DJ sets. He dropped into the Primavera Sound festival Friday in a surprise appearance, then followed it up Saturday with a gig at Nitsa Club. There, he debuted what is being billed as the first new Tame Impala song in five years. (We are apparently ignoring those 2023 and 2024 tracks above.) The new tune, which doesn't have a title publicly yet, is extremely dance-oriented, so I can see why Parker chose to debut it in a DJ set. It'll be interesting to see if this is an outlier or indicative of the next album's aesthetic.

Watch footage of the new song debut below.

@stereogum

Kevin Parker debuted a new Tame Impala song at Nitsa Club in Barcelona on Saturday [?: Reddit - Del3td] #TameImpala #KevinParker #Barcelona #NitsaClub

♬ original sound - stereogum

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Conviction Overturned In Killing Of Jam Master Jay

December 20, 2025
News

Timothée Chalamet Raps With EsDeeKid, Hips Gwyneth Paltrow To Weyes Blood

December 19, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Unveils Don’t Be Dumb Release Date, Tim Burton Cover Art

December 19, 2025
News

Yo La Tengo & Norah Jones Cover Randy Newman & Bob Dylan At Hanukkah Show

December 19, 2025
News

Recording Academy Announces Lifetime Achievement Grammys For Fela Kuti, Paul Simon, Cher, More

December 19, 2025
News

SZA Performs At LA Crystal Shop, TDE Holiday Show With Kendrick Lamar

December 19, 2025